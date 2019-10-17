Japan plans to postpone imperial parade over typhoon: local media

(@imziishan)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Japan plans to postpone a major imperial parade celebrating the new emperor's ascension to the throne after nearly 80 people were killed in a devastating typhoon, local media said Thursday.

The parade was scheduled for October 22 as part of a series of events marking the official proclamation of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement.

The religious rites and imperial banquet associated with the event are still expected to go ahead, national broadcaster NHK said.