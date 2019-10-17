UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Plans To Postpone Imperial Parade Over Typhoon: Media

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:00 AM

Japan plans to postpone imperial parade over typhoon: media

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Japan plans to postpone a major imperial parade celebrating the new emperor's ascension to the throne after nearly 80 people were killed in a devastating typhoon, local media said Thursday.

The parade was scheduled for October 22 as part of a series of events marking the official proclamation of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement. The religious rites and imperial banquet associated with the event are still expected to go ahead, national broadcaster NHK said.

"The government has begun coordinating in the direction of postponing a celebration parade that had been planned for October 22... so as to make sure they do everything they can to deal with the issues of typhoon-hit areas," NHK said.

Contacted by AFP, the imperial household agency and the government committee organising the event declined to comment on the reports.

Naruhito officially succeeded his father Akihito in May but a series of ceremonies and rites celebrating his enthronement are scheduled this month and later this year, including the parade and the official enthronement ceremony originally planned for next Tuesday.

Japan is still carrying out search and recovery operations after powerful Typhoon Hagibis slammed into the country on Saturday, causing devastating flooding.

Nearly 80 people have been confirmed dead in the disaster, which has left many displaced and caused enormous damage.

Related Topics

Dead Ascension Japan May October Media Event Government

Recent Stories

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

9 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre explores ..

9 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai reports 26.1 percent incr ..

9 hours ago

UAE captain Naveed charged with corruption on eve ..

9 hours ago

US firms say near-term outlook dimming amid slow g ..

9 hours ago

Uzbek delegation visit key UAE media institutions

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.