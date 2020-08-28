UrduPoint.com
Japan PM Abe Announces He Will Resign Over Health Problems

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

Japan PM Abe announces he will resign over health problems

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Friday he will resign over health problems, in a bombshell development that kicks off a leadership contest in the world's third-largest economy.

"I have decided to step down from the post of the prime minister," he told a press conference, saying he was suffering from a recurrence of the ulcerative colitis that ended his first term in office.

