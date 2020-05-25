UrduPoint.com
Japan PM Abe Lifts Coronavirus State Of Emergency

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 02:30 PM

Japan PM Abe lifts coronavirus state of emergency

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday lifted the state of emergency imposed nationally to combat coronavirus following a sharp decline in the number of new cases.

"We had very stringent criteria for lifting the state of emergency. We have judged that we have met this criteria," Abe told a nationally televised news conference.

"Today we will lift the state of emergency nationwide," he said.

