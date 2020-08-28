UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan PM Abe Stepping Down Over Health: Local Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

Japan PM Abe stepping down over health: local media

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to resign over health problems, local media reported Friday, in a bombshell development that will end a record-setting tenure with no clear successor yet in place.

There was no immediate confirmation of the reports, which came hours before Abe was due to give a press conference to address speculation about his health.

The unexpected news sent Tokyo stocks plunging more than two percent, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index reversing earlier gains.

Rumours about Abe's possible resignation had intensified after two recent surprise hospital visits for unspecified medical checks, but in recent days, senior government officials had suggested he would serve out the rest of remaining year in office.

The resignation would be a bitterly familiar scenario for Abe, who stepped down just one year into his first term, in 2007, over health problems.

He was subsequently diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, which he said upon return to office in 2012 was under control with the help of new medication.

The resignation, if confirmed, will come despite the insistence of government spokesman Yoshihide Suga on Friday morning that Abe remained in good health.

"I see him every day and feel that there is no change in his condition," Suga told reporters at a regular press conference.

And on Thursday, Suga told Bloomberg News that Abe would "of course" be able to serve out the rest of his term, which ends September 2021.

"He'll be all right," he said.

But the health woes appear to have piled on the pressure for Abe, who this week broke the record for the longest uninterrupted stint in office in Japanese history.

Despite the relatively contained impact of the coronavirus in Japan, Abe's government has been heavily criticised for its approach to the crisis, including a U-turn on stimulus payments and a much-mocked decision to issue each household two cloth face masks.

The prime minister has also seen his signature "Abenomics" economic policy come under increasing strain, with the country already slumping into recession even before the coronavirus crisis hit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tokyo Japan September Stocks Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Urban flooding caused by heavy rain in Karachi kil ..

27 seconds ago

Law Minister appeals opposition to support Govt fo ..

26 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 28, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of participant ..

11 hours ago

&#039;Let’s focus on the positives,&#039; says K ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.