Japan PM Candidate Suga Is Self-made, Powerful Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Yoshihide Suga, the man expected to become Japan's next prime minister, is a farmer's son with a reputation for inscrutability, who has become a key government adviser, spokesman and policy enforcer.

The 71-year-old is widely expected to win the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race on Monday and be endorsed by parliament later this week to replace outgoing premier Shinzo Abe.

If he succeeds, the election will cap a career that has seen Suga serve in key political roles, including most recently as chief cabinet secretary -- an office that involves coordinating policy and bringing government agencies and the bureaucracy to heel.

He has also effectively been the face of Abe's government, serving as its top spokesman and defending decisions in daily press conferences, including in sometimes testy exchanges with reporters.

While the role has in the past been a stepping stone to the prime minister's office, Suga had regularly said he was not interested in the top job.

But not long after Abe announced in late August that he would resign over health issues, Suga emerged as the leading choice to succeed him, with key LDP factions throwing their support behind him.

Suga has earned a reputation for wielding his power to control Japan's sprawling and powerful bureaucracy and help push through government policies.

As a government spokesman, he has not often given much insight into his personal ideology, though he has championed initiatives including a special taxation scheme seen as important for revitalising rural areas.

Unlike many in the conservative LDP, Suga is not a political blue blood, and grew up the son of a strawberry farmer in rural Akita, in northern Japan.

He moved to Tokyo after high school and worked odd jobs to put himself through night college, before being elected to his first office in 1987, as a municipal assembly member in Yokohama outside Tokyo.

