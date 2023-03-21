Japan PM Kishida on way to Ukraine: local media

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is en route to Ukraine for a surprise visit after pressure to travel there as this year's host of the Group of Seven summit.

National broadcaster NHK, along with outlets including the Kyodo news agency cited an unnamed government source as saying Kishida would arrive in Ukraine on Tuesday after talks in India.

NHK said its reporters in Poland had filmed a car carrying the Japanese premier in the town of Przemysel, from where foreign leaders have often taken the train into Ukraine.

"The convoy entered the Przemysl station and parked in front of the platform used by international trains heading towards Ukraine. Prime Minister Kishida disembarked from the first car of the convoy and boarded the last carriage of the train."The broadcaster said the train had left at 1:30 am (0030 GMT).

There was no immediate confirmation from Japanese government officials.