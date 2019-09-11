Japan PM picks new foreign, defence ministers in reshuffle

Tokyo, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Japan's prime minister Shinzo Abe reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, bringing in new foreign and defence ministers and appointing a rising political star as environment minister.

Toshimitsu Motegi was named as the new foreign minister, replacing Kono Taro, who moves to the defence portfolio.

The telegenic Shinjiro Koizumi, the 38-year-old son of much-loved former PM Junichiro Koizumi, was appointed environment minister.