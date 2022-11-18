UrduPoint.com

Japan PM Says N. Korean Missile Fell In Exclusive Economic Waters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Japan PM says N. Korean missile fell in exclusive economic waters

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :A suspected intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Friday is believed to have fallen in Japan's exclusive economic waters, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Kishida called the launch "absolutely unacceptable", saying there had been no reports of damage to ships or aircraft.

"The ballistic missile launched by North Korea is believed to have landed in our EEZ (exclusive economic zone) west of Hokkaido," Kishida told reporters in Bangkok, where he is attending a regional summit.

The EEZ extends up to 200 nautical miles from Japan's coastline, beyond the limits of its territorial waters. The Japanese defence ministry had earlier said the missile was "ICBM-class".

It was North Korea's second launch in two days, as the isolated state continues a record-breaking blitz that has sent fears of a nuclear test soaring.

"We made a stern protest to North Korea. They're repeating provocative actions with unprecedented frequency. We strongly state again that this is absolutely unacceptable," Kishida said.

"Japan, the US and South Korea must coordinate closely to work toward the complete denuclearisation of North Korea," he added.

On Thursday evening, Kishida said he had expressed "serious concerns" to Chinese President Xi Jinping on security issues including North Korea after the two leaders held their first face-to-face talks.

"On North Korea, I expressed our expectation that China will play a role, including in the UN security council," Kishida told reporters after Thursday's talks with Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Thailand.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Thailand United Nations China Nuclear Bangkok Japan South Korea North Korea From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

8 hours ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

8 hours ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

9 hours ago
 US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight C ..

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

9 hours ago
 DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 reb ..

DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 rebels

9 hours ago
 Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruption ..

Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruptions - Reports

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.