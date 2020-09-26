UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan PM Suga 'determined' To Hold Olympics Despite Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:30 AM

Japan PM Suga 'determined' to hold Olympics despite pandemic

United Nations, United States, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Japan is "determined" to host the postponed Olympic Games in 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic, the country's newly elected prime minister told the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

"In the summer of next year, Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic," Yoshihide Suga said in his first international address since taking office last week.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Tokyo Japan Olympics Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

Jafza, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

9 hours ago

US Embassy in Baku Issues Travel Alert Amid Tensio ..

9 hours ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

8 hours ago

Mashaal Malik thanks Prime Minister for comprehens ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.