Japan PM Suga 'determined' to hold Olympics despite pandemic

United Nations, United States, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Japan is "determined" to host the postponed Olympic Games in 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic, the country's newly elected prime minister told the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

"In the summer of next year, Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic," Yoshihide Suga said in his first international address since taking office last week.