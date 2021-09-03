Japan PM Suga will not run for re-election: public broadcaster

Tokyo, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he will not run for re-election as party leader in a vote this month, effectively ending his tenure after just one year, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Suga announced his intention to resign at an emergency meeting of senior members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, NHK and other Japanese media said.