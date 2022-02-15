UrduPoint.com

Japan PM To Call Ukraine Leader Over Invasion Fears: Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later Tuesday, local media reported, as Tokyo expressed "grave concerns" about the risk of a Russian invasion.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the call, which Japanese media said would happen on Tuesday evening local time, citing government sources.

The call comes as Russia appeared to open the door to a diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine standoff, and with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz due in Moscow later in the day.

Kishida said Tuesday that Japan was "watching the situation with grave concern.""We'll continue to monitor the situation with high vigilance, while coordinating closely with G7 countries to deal with any developments appropriately," he said at a meeting between government ministers and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

>