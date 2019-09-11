Japan PM to shake up cabinet, bringing in rising star

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to appoint new foreign and defence ministers and promote a popular rising political star in a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday.

The widely reported make-up of the new cabinet will fuel speculation about a successor to Abe, who is expected to step down in 2021 and is on track to become the country's longest-serving prime minister later this year.

The likely appointment as environment minister of the telegenic Shinjiro Koizumi, the 38-year-old son of former PM Junichiro, has set tongues wagging in Tokyo political classes.

"Abe intends to start an open race to pick the next prime minister or even the one after that," said SMBC Nikko Securities chief market economist Yoshimasa Maruyama.