UrduPoint.com

Japan Postpones Launch Of New Rocket Due To Bad Weather

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Japan postpones launch of new rocket due to bad weather

TOKYO, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) --:Japan's space agency on Tuesday said the first launch of its new H3 rocket would be delayed again, this time due to bad weather conditions.

According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the scheduled maiden launch of the H3 rocket has been postponed from Wednesday to Friday morning, between 10:37 a.m. and 10:44 a.m.

local time.

JAXA said the delayed launch was due to strong winds, along with cloudy and rainy conditions at the Tanegashima Space Center launch site in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The launch of the H3 rocket, Japan's successor to the H2A rocket, its previous mainstay launch vehicle, was initially planned for Feb. 12, but pushed back to Feb. 15, owing to a glitch in the rocket's flight system.

Related Topics

Weather Vehicle Kagoshima Japan SITE From

Recent Stories

Former BAP Minister Asim Kurd Gello joins PPP

Former BAP Minister Asim Kurd Gello joins PPP

19 minutes ago
 Khalifa Al Marar heads UAE delegation at high-leve ..

Khalifa Al Marar heads UAE delegation at high-level conference in support of occ ..

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qas ..

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qasimia University

1 hour ago
 Govt arduously working for betterment of relations ..

Govt arduously working for betterment of relations with all intâ€™l partners: FM

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE- ..

Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE-Rwanda partnership to exchange ..

3 hours ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to 36,000

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.