Japan postpones launch of new rocket due to bad weather

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) --:Japan's space agency on Tuesday said the first launch of its new H3 rocket would be delayed again, this time due to bad weather conditions.

According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the scheduled maiden launch of the H3 rocket has been postponed from Wednesday to Friday morning, between 10:37 a.m. and 10:44 a.m.

local time.

JAXA said the delayed launch was due to strong winds, along with cloudy and rainy conditions at the Tanegashima Space Center launch site in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The launch of the H3 rocket, Japan's successor to the H2A rocket, its previous mainstay launch vehicle, was initially planned for Feb. 12, but pushed back to Feb. 15, owing to a glitch in the rocket's flight system.