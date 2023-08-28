Open Menu

Japan Postpones 'Moon Sniper' Launch For Third Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Japan postpones 'Moon Sniper' launch for third time

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Japan's space agency on Monday postponed for the third time the launch of its "Moon Sniper" lunar mission due to strong winds just half an hour before launch.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) gave no new date for the launch, which comes after India successfully landed a probe on the Moon last week.

The rocket, set for launch from the southern island of Tanegashima, will also carry a research satellite developed by JAXA, NASA and the European Space Agency.

Tatsuru Tokunaga, a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries official in charge of the launch, told reporters the mission was postponed as "upper winds did not meet the launch conditions" and that it would take "at least three days" to prepare for another attempt.

The firm said the launch needs to happen before the current window expires on September 15.

Last week, India landed a craft near the Moon's south pole in a historic triumph.

Previously, only the United States, Russia, and China had managed to put a spacecraft on the lunar surface, and none on the south pole.

India's success came days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region, and four years after a previous Indian attempt failed at the last moment.

Japan has also tried before, attempting last year to land a lunar probe named Omotenashi, carried on NASA's Artemis 1 mission, but the mission went wrong and communications were lost with the craft.

In April, Japanese start-up ispace failed in an ambitious attempt to become the first private company to land on the Moon, losing communication with its craft after what the firm called a "hard landing".

The "Moon Sniper" is so called because JAXA is aiming to land its lightweight "Smart Lander for Investigating Moon" (SLIM) within 100 meters (330 feet) of a specific target on the Moon.

This is far less than the usual range of several kilometers.

Using a palm-sized mini rover developed with a toy company, SLIM aims to investigate how the Moon was formed by examining exposed pieces of the lunar mantle.

Japan has also had problems with launch rockets, with failures after liftoff of the next-generation H3 model in March and the normally reliable solid-fuel Epsilon the previous October.

Last month, the test of an Epsilon S rocket, an improved version of the Epsilon, ended in an explosion 50 seconds after ignition.

Related Topics

India Russia China Company Same Lander Japan United States March April September October From Mini Mitsubishi Slim

Recent Stories

IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian ..

IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian Ocean Region

31 minutes ago
 PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated elect ..

PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated electricity bills today

36 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Kar ..

Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Karachi

44 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem makes history with medal win at Worl ..

Arshad Nadeem makes history with medal win at World Athletics Championship

48 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 evacuated after heavy rain in central C ..

Over 3,000 evacuated after heavy rain in central China

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women&#039;s eff ..

Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women&#039;s efforts, successes

11 hours ago
 UAE calls for free flow of capital, goods, service ..

UAE calls for free flow of capital, goods, services during B20 meeting in India

11 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office praises efforts of Emirati ..

Frontline Heroes Office praises efforts of Emirati women

11 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s ach ..

Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s achievements

11 hours ago
 Emirati women&#039;s achievements reflective of UA ..

Emirati women&#039;s achievements reflective of UAE leadership&#039;s support: I ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous