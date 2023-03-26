(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's trip to war-hit Ukraine "signaled strong solidarity" of the West with Kyiv, according to experts who spoke to Anadolu.

"The timing of the visit is also symbolic," said Jingdong Yuan, an international affairs scholar at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), referring to Kishida's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv earlier this week.

Kishida met Zelensky "exactly" when Chinese President Xi Jinping was in Moscow meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, he said.

Taiwanese academic Chienyu Shih agreed with Yuan, arguing "Kishida's visit represents Ukraine is not alone but with global support to resist Russian invasion."Shih is a research fellow at Taiwan Institute for National Defense and Security Research.

The Japanese prime minister flew to Poland on a surprise trip last Tuesday and traveled to Kyiv to meet Zelensky in a show of support.