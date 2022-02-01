Japan proposes controversial mine in World Heritage bid

Tokyo, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Japan will seek UNESCO World Heritage recognition for a centuries-old network of mines on Tuesday, the government said, risking renewed diplomatic tensions with South Korea over forced wartime labour.

The controversial gold and silver mine complex on central Japan's Sado Island dates back 400 years and was once one of the largest of its kind in the world, according to authorities in the coastal region where it is located.

But more than a thousand Koreans were forced into hard labour at the mine during Japan's 1910-45 colonisation of the Korean peninsula, according to Seoul, which has expressed "strong regret" at the plan to seek UNESCO recognition.

Japanese cabinet members agreed Tuesday to propose the site to the UN cultural body before the end of the day, the deadline for recommendations for the 2023 list.

The well-preserved mining complex, which began operation in the 17th century and closed three decades ago, "is highly valued as a rare example of industrial heritage," top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.