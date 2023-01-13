UrduPoint.com

Japan Prosecutors Indict Abe Murder Suspect After Psych Review

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Japan prosecutors indict Abe murder suspect after psych review

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The man accused of killing former prime minister Shinzo Abe was indicted on Friday, a Japanese court said, after a lengthy psychiatric review found him fit to stand trial.

Tetsuya Yamagami was detained immediately after the former Japanese premier was gunned down last July while giving a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

The 42-year-old spent months undergoing a psychiatric assessment, which ended earlier this week with his transfer to a police station.

Yamagami faces charges of murder and violation of arms control laws, Nara District Court spokesman Kenichiro Nomura told AFP.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Yamagami has admitted killing Abe, according to local media, and images taken at the scene show him holding and firing an apparently homemade weapon.

He reportedly targeted Abe over the former leader's ties to the Unification Church, the global sect whose members are sometimes referred to as "Moonies".

Yamagami is believed to have resented the church over large donations his mother made that bankrupted his family.

