Japan Prosecutors Seek Nearly 3 Years Jail For Ghosn Escape Accomplices

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Japan prosecutors seek nearly 3 years jail for Ghosn escape accomplices

Tokyo, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Japanese prosecutors said Friday they are seeking jail sentences of nearly three years for an American father-son duo who admit helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jump bail and flee Japan.

The prosecutors told a Tokyo court they are seeking a sentence of two years, 10 months for former special forces operative Michael Taylor, and two years, six months for his son Peter.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

