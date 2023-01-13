Japan racks up new security deals

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Space defence, US troop deployments and a "hugely significant" deal with Britain: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is collecting more than souvenirs on his whirlwind diplomatic tour.

Defence has dominated his agenda this week in meetings with Group of Seven allies in Europe and North America, analysts say.

Japan wants to normalise its "role as a great power", Amy King, associate professor at the Australian National University's Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, told AFP.

It seeks "the kinds of strategic partnerships and defence relationships that are quite normal for other countries, but which have been largely off-limits to Japan" because of its pacifist post-war constitution.

Kishida's conversations have also touched on everything else from trade to climate issues, showing that he is trying to broaden Tokyo's relationships with its allies.

Japan is "insuring itself against a decline in US capacity, and working to draw other major democratic states into Asia", King said.

The government unveiled a major defence overhaul in December, including doubling spending to two percent of GDP by 2027.

Kishida's diplomatic efforts "reflect that Japan's national defence cannot be done by Japan alone", said Mitsuru Fukuda, a professor at Nihon University who studies crisis management.

"In the past, Japan was able to separate economy and politics," doing business with countries like China and Russia while enjoying the security protections of its alliance with the United States.

But deepening friction between democratic and authoritarian countries, including over Russia's conflict with Ukraine, mean "we cannot do that anymore", he said.

Japan is hosting this year's G7 and Kishida is visiting all bloc members except Germany on a trip capped by talks in Washington Friday with US President Joe Biden.

US and Japanese foreign and defence ministers have already agreed to extend the nations' mutual defence treaty to space and announced the deployment of a more agile US Marine unit on Japanese soil.