Japan raider favourite as Melbourne Cup faces image issues

Melbourne, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Japanese stayer Mer De Glace and European import Constantinople have firmed as favourites for the Tuesday's Melbourne Cup as horse racing in Australia faces surging image problems.

First staged in 1861, the "race that stops a nation" has been a fixture on the first Tuesday of November since 1876, attracting tens of thousands of punters in their finery to the track at Flemington, with boozy parties held nationwide.

It is a cultural institution -- the winning horse instantly becoming a household name in Australia -- and the day is considered so important it is declared a public holiday in the race's host state of Victoria.

The Hisashi Shimizu-trained Mer De Glace, who won the Caulfield Cup, consolidated favouritism after drawing gate two at the weekend just ahead of Constantinople, ridden by champion Hong Kong-based jockey Joao Moreira, who drew gate seven.

"Great gate. We were hoping for between five and 10, snap-bang in the middle," one of Constantinople's trainers Ben Hayes said.

"He (Moreira) should be able to get him in a lovely position from that gate and he should get luck."Many of the 24 horses on the card are overseas gallopers, with Irish father-and-son trainers Aidan and Joseph O'Brien boasting seven runners.

Dubai-based global racing operation Godolphin, who ended a long wait to win the Melbourne Cup last year with British gelding Cross Counter, have the same horse primed again over Flemington's 3,200 metres (two miles).