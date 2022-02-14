UrduPoint.com

Japan Recovers Second Body From Crashed F-15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Japan recovers second body from crashed F-15

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Japanese military said Monday it has recovered the body of the second crew member of a fighter jet that crashed two weeks ago.

The two-seater F-15 from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force crashed in waters off the central Ishikawa region during a training mission on January 31.

The body of the other pilot was recovered by the Japanese navy on Friday.

A naval search team recovered the second pilot's body on Sunday. The air force confirmed his identity, which was not released to the public.

The F-15 disappeared from radar soon after taking off from Komatsu air base for training.

The cause of the crash has not yet been established.

The defence ministry has not sought to ground Japan's F-15s in the wake of the incident.

Related Topics

Japan January Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-el ..

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-election

7 hours ago
 Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for foo ..

Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for football matches

7 hours ago
 UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

13 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

13 hours ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

13 hours ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>