UrduPoint.com

Japan Regulator OKs Release Of Treated Fukushima Water

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Japan regulator OKs release of treated Fukushima water

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Japan's nuclear regulator on Friday formally approved a plan to release more than a million tonnes of treated water from the crippled Fukushima plant into the ocean, sparking an angry reaction from China.

The plan has already been adopted by the government and endorsed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but plant operator TEPCO must still win over local communities before going ahead.

Cooling systems at the nuclear power plant were overwhelmed when a massive undersea quake triggered a tsunami in 2011, causing the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl. Decommissioning work is under way and expected to take around four decades.

Each day, the site produces 140 cubic metres of contaminated water -- a combination of groundwater, seawater and rainwater that seeps into the area, and water used for cooling.

The water is filtered to remove various radionuclides and moved to storage tanks, with 1.29 million tonnes on site already and space expected to run out in around a year.

The country's Nuclear Regulation Authority approved the release, according to a foreign ministry statement, which said the government would ensure the safety of the treated water and the "reliability and transparency of its handling".

But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin lashed out at the plan, saying it "relates to the global marine environment and the public health of Pacific Rim countries, and is by no means a private matter for Japan".

"If Japan insists on putting its own self-interest above the international public interest and insists on taking (this) dangerous step, it will definitely pay the price for its irresponsible behaviour," Wang told reporters at a regular briefing.

Related Topics

Accident Tsunami Water China Nuclear Fukushima Chernobyl Price Japan SITE From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

45 minutes ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

3 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

3 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

3 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.