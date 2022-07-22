Japan regulator OKs release of treated Fukushima water

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Japan's nuclear regulator on Friday formally approved a plan to release more than a million tonnes of treated water from the crippled Fukushima plant into the ocean, sparking an angry reaction from China.

The plan has already been adopted by the government and endorsed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but plant operator TEPCO must still win over local communities before going ahead.

Cooling systems at the nuclear power plant were overwhelmed when a massive undersea quake triggered a tsunami in 2011, causing the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl. Decommissioning work is under way and expected to take around four decades.

Each day, the site produces 140 cubic metres of contaminated water -- a combination of groundwater, seawater and rainwater that seeps into the area, and water used for cooling.

The water is filtered to remove various radionuclides and moved to storage tanks, with 1.29 million tonnes on site already and space expected to run out in around a year.

The country's Nuclear Regulation Authority approved the release, according to a foreign ministry statement, which said the government would ensure the safety of the treated water and the "reliability and transparency of its handling".

But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin lashed out at the plan, saying it "relates to the global marine environment and the public health of Pacific Rim countries, and is by no means a private matter for Japan".

"If Japan insists on putting its own self-interest above the international public interest and insists on taking (this) dangerous step, it will definitely pay the price for its irresponsible behaviour," Wang told reporters at a regular briefing.