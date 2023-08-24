Japan releases water from Fukushima nuclear plant, China furious

Namie, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Japan began releasing wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, prompting a furious China to ban all seafood imports from its neighbour.

The start of the discharge of around 540 Olympic swimming pools' worth of water over several decades is a big step in decommissioning the still highly dangerous site 12 years after one of the world's worst nuclear accidents.

Live video provided by plant operator TEPCO showed two engineers clicking on computer mouses and an official saying -- after a countdown -- that the "valves near the seawater transport pumps are opening".

Japan has repeatedly insisted the wastewater will be harmless, with its position backed by UN atomic watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency.

But China has warned it will contaminate the ocean, and immediately responded Thursday by blasting Japan as "extremely selfish".

China then banned all Japanese seafood imports "to comprehensively prevent the food safety risks of radioactive contamination".

Local fisherman in Japan have also voiced opposition to the release.

About 10 people held a protest near Fukushima on Thursday and around 100 others gathered outside TEPCO headquarters in Tokyo.

"It's like dumping an atomic bomb in the ocean. Japan is the first country that was attacked with an atomic bomb in the world, and the prime minister of the country made this decision," said Kenichi Sato, 68, in Tokyo.