Japan Reports 126,575 New Daily COVID-19 Infections Amid 7th Wave

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Japan on Monday reported 126,575 new daily COVID-19 cases amid a seventh wave of infections linked to the spread of the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

The daily nationwide tally compares to 176,554 new infections reported on Sunday, which was a drop from a record 200,975 cases reported on Saturday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday said that Tokyo's new cases increased by 22,387.

In Tokyo's neighboring prefecture of Kanagawa, 12,495 new daily COVID-19 cases were reported, while 7,785 new cases were confirmed in the western prefecture of Osaka.

Aichi prefecture in central Japan, meanwhile, confirmed 5,018 new infections.

