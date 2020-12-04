UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Reports 2,433 New COVID-19 Cases, 158,402 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Japan reports 2,433 new COVID-19 cases, 158,402 in total

TOKYO, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 2,433 to reach 158,402 as of Friday night, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities.

The figure excludes the 712 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo earlier in the year.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 2,314, with 40 new fatalities announced Friday. The death toll includes 13 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The health ministry also said there are currently 505 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units, hitting a fresh record-high since the onset of the outbreak.

In Tokyo, the epicenter of Japan's outbreak, 449 new cases were reported on Friday, exceeding 400 for the third straight day, with the capital's cumulative total reaching 42,793, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that the government is tackling the latest resurgence in COVID-19 infections with a "strong sense of crisis", adding that an increase in the number of severely ill patients has started to put a strain on hospitals.

Suga also called on the public to continue taking basic precautions to curb the spread of the coronavirus including wearing masks and washing hands.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Yokohama Tokyo Japan From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK President briefs envoys of OIC member states a ..

6 minutes ago

Govt released Rs 1.78b for textiles sector, says ..

35 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

49 minutes ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

1 hour ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

1 hour ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.