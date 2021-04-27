Japan reports 4,950 new COVID-19 cases, 576,610 in total

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 4,950 to reach 576,610 as of Tuesday evening, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 10,080, with 55 new fatalities announced Tuesday.

The health ministry also said there are currently 916 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units.

In the hard-hit western prefecture of Osaka, 1,231 new cases were reported on Tuesday, the second highest daily figure since the outbreak began.

As for the capital city of Tokyo, 828 new cases were reported on Tuesday, with the cumulative total reaching 136,426, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures.

Japan has come under pressure for its slow vaccination rollout, with the first inoculations of health care workers beginning in February.

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that he has ordered Self-Defense Forces to establish and operate a large-scale facility for COVID-19 vaccinations in central Tokyo to speed up the process.