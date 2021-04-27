UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Reports 4,950 New COVID-19 Cases, 576,610 In Total

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Japan reports 4,950 new COVID-19 cases, 576,610 in total

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 4,950 to reach 576,610 as of Tuesday evening, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 10,080, with 55 new fatalities announced Tuesday.

The health ministry also said there are currently 916 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units.

In the hard-hit western prefecture of Osaka, 1,231 new cases were reported on Tuesday, the second highest daily figure since the outbreak began.

As for the capital city of Tokyo, 828 new cases were reported on Tuesday, with the cumulative total reaching 136,426, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures.

Japan has come under pressure for its slow vaccination rollout, with the first inoculations of health care workers beginning in February.

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that he has ordered Self-Defense Forces to establish and operate a large-scale facility for COVID-19 vaccinations in central Tokyo to speed up the process.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Osaka Tokyo Japan February From

Recent Stories

Bilawal criticizes PM for having separate laws for ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority revenue hits AED544. ..

5 minutes ago

Reference filed against former president Asif Ali ..

6 minutes ago

President urges CII to play role for women’s rig ..

18 minutes ago

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

50 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.