Japan Revive World Cup Hopes, South Korea Frustrated By Iran

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 10:00 AM

Japan revive World Cup hopes, South Korea frustrated by Iran

Saitama, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu urged his side to build on the 2-1 win over Australia that jolted their World Cup qualifying campaign into life as Son Heung-min scored in South Korea's 1-1 draw with Iran on Tuesday.

Japan went into the crunch home match having lost two of their opening three games in Group B, but took three crucial points thanks to an 85th-minute own goal from Australia's Aziz Behich.

Japan still trail Australia and Saudi Arabia in the battle for the group's two automatic spots for Qatar 2022, but the win blew Group B wide open and ended the visitors' record of 11 straight victories in one World Cup qualifying campaign.

Group A is tight though after Tottenham star Son Heung-min scored for South Korea before they conceded with 14 minutes remaining against Iran.

Embattled Japan boss Moriyasu said: "We kept fighting until the end and never gave up. We are determined to get to the World Cup and we showed that tonight.

"It was a great win but we still have a lot of tough games to come. We have to make sure we use this win and build on it." Japanese media had speculated that Moriyasu could lose his job unless his side beat in-form Australia, and the manager made a special point of applauding fans after the final whistle in Saitama.

"It was a very difficult game, but the fact that the players kept going to the end was down to the support they got from the crowd," he said.

Ao Tanaka gave Japan the perfect start in the eighth minute, only for Australia's Ajdin Hrustic to equalise with a 69th-minute free-kick.

But Behich turned the ball into his own net with five minutes remaining, after Takuma Asano's shot hit the post.

Takumi Minamino played a cross that Behich failed to cut out for Japan's opener, and Tanaka was on hand to drill the ball past goalkeeper Maty Ryan.

But the Socceroos hit back in the second half, and thought they had been awarded a penalty when Hidemasa Morita tripped Hrustic.

The referee changed the decision to a free kick on the edge of the box after a VAR review, but Hrustic slammed the ball past Shuichi Gonda regardless.

Japan went in search of a winner, with Ryan denying Junya Ito and substitute Kyogo Furuhashi before Behich scored an own goal.

