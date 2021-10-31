Japan ruling coalition to retain power but lose seats: media

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Japan's ruling coalition is on track to retain power but lose seats in parliament, media predictions said after polls closed in Sunday's general election.

Public broadcaster NHK said the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito would win between 239 and 288 of the 465 seats in the lower house, down from their previous total of 305.