Japan ruling party elects Fumio Kishida leader, next PM

Tokyo, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Japan's ruling party elected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida its new leader on Wednesday, setting him on course to become the next prime minister of the world's third-largest economy.

The soft-spoken centrist defeated popular vaccine chief Taro Kono in an unusually close race to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who decided to step down after just a year in office.