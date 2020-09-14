Japan ruling party elects Yoshihide Suga as PM successor

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Japan's ruling party on Monday elected chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga as its new leader, making him all but certain to replace Shinzo Abe as the country's next prime minister.

Suga easily won the vote, taking 377 of a total of 534 votes from Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers and regional representatives, against two rivals.