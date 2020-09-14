Japan ruling party picks successor to PM Abe

Tokyo, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Japan's ruling party votes Monday for its next leader, with top government adviser Yoshihide Suga all but certain to win and replace Shinzo Abe as the country's new prime minister.

Chief cabinet secretary Suga is heavily tipped to win the Liberal Democratic Party ballot, with a parliamentary vote Wednesday set to elevate him to the country's top job.

Even before he formally announced his run, the 71-year-old had won the support of key factions within the ruling party, with his candidacy viewed as promising stability and a continuation of Abe's policies.

The LDP has chosen to poll only its lawmakers in parliament and three representatives from each of the country's 47 regions, eschewing a broader ballot including rank-and-file members that officials said would have taken too long to organise.

The format is expected to further bolster Suga against his two competitors, former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida.

Ishiba is popular with Japanese voters, but viewed with suspicion by some in his party for having once left its ranks and also challenging Abe's leadership.

Kishida was formerly viewed as Abe's favoured successor, but appeared to fall from grace in the months before the prime minister decided to step down.

Abe, who smashed records as Japan's longest-serving prime minister with more than eight years in power over two terms, has declined to endorse any one candidate.

He made the shock announcement he would step down with a year left in his mandate in late August, saying a recurrence of the ulcerative colitis he has long battled made it impossible for him to stay on.

If Suga succeeds him, analysts say no major policy reversals are on the agenda, and the candidate himself has said his run is intended to ensure a continuation of Abe's key policies.