Japan Ruling Party Sets Sept 14 Vote On PM Abe's Successor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:30 AM

Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe's successor

Tokyo, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Japan's ruling party will vote on September 14 on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's replacement, an official confirmed Wednesday, as powerful chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga consolidated his frontrunner status in the race.

The Liberal Democratic Party's general council approved the date at a meeting, with candidate registration set for September 8, an official told AFP.

A parliamentary vote that is expected to endorse the LDP's new leader will confirm the country's next prime minister, most likely on September 16.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

