Japan says February wholesale inflation slowing, economic assessment unchanged

TOKYO, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :-- The government on Tuesday revised its monthly assessment of wholesale prices to reflect slower price hikes, while the general review of the Japanese economy remained unchanged.

Corporate goods prices are "rising at a slower pace recently," said the economic report for February issued by the Cabinet Office, a change from the previous month's expression that they are "rising." The government retained its monthly assessment that the Japanese economy is "picking up moderately" despite some weaknesses, according to the report.

The report maintained its assessments of 11 key components of the economy, ranging from private consumption and corporate spending to production and exports.

The report also noted weak exports, pauses in industrial production growth, and rising consumer prices in February.

Slowing down of overseas economies is a downside risk for the Japanese economy, amid ongoing global monetary tightening and other factors, the report said.