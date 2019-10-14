UrduPoint.com
Japan Searches For Survivors As Typhoon Hagibis Death Toll Hits 56

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:20 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Tens of thousands of rescuers worked into the night Monday to find survivors of a powerful typhoon in Japan that killed at least 56 people, as fresh rain threatened to hamper their efforts.

Typhoon Hagibis crashed into the country on Saturday night, unleashing high winds and torrential rain across 36 of the country's 47 prefectures, triggering landslides and catastrophic flooding.

The death toll from the disaster has risen steadily, with national broadcaster NHK saying Monday night that 56 people had been killed and 15 were still missing.

It cited its own tally based on local reporting. The government has given lower numbers but is still updating its information.

"Even now, many people are still unaccounted for in the disaster-hit area," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told an emergency disaster meeting on Monday.

