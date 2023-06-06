UrduPoint.com

Japan Sends Seawater Into Tunnel Built For Fukushima Nuke Wastewater Discharge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

TOKYO, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) --:Japan has started sending seawater into an underwater tunnel built to release nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, local media reported on Tuesday.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the plant's operator, said the process started on Monday afternoon, according to the national broadcaster NHK.

While Japan's plan to discharge radioactive water into the ocean has been facing raging opposition from home and abroad, Monday's move was conducted without any early announcement.

According to TEPCO, the tunnel, the structure of which was completed in April, is expected to be filled with about 6,000 tons of seawater by around Tuesday noon. Once filled with water, it will guide nuclear-contaminated water from the plant to a point about 1 kilometer offshore.

