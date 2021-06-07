Japan sink Tajikistan after conceding first goal of qualifiers

UrduPoint.com
Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Tokyo, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Already-safe Japan conceded their first goal of World Cup qualifying but still recovered to beat Tajikistan 4-1 on Monday.

Japan, who were already assured of first place in Group F, took the lead against second-place Tajikistan through a sixth-minute goal from Kyogo Furuhashi.

But Ehsoni Panjshanbe headed in an equaliser three minutes later, breaching the Japanese defence for the first time in seven qualifiers.

Takumi Minamino put Japan back in front, extending his international scoring streak to a seventh straight game.

Goals from Kento Hashimoto and Hayao Kawabe then made the game safe for Japan, who have scored 41 goals in Group F with only one conceded.

Tajikistan retained second place after Kyrgyzstan lost 1-0 to Mongolia earlier in the day.

