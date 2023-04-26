UrduPoint.com

Japan Startup's Lunar Lander Likely Crashed On Moon

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Japan startup's lunar lander likely crashed on Moon

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) -:A lunar lander launched into space by a Japanese startup has likely crashed, the company said on Wednesday.

The Tokyo-based Ispace said its HAKUTO-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander was scheduled to touchdown on the surface of the Moon early Wednesday at approximately 1:40 a.m. Japan Standard Time (1640GMT, Tuesday).

However, it added that the "communication between the lander and the Mission Control Center was lost" as of 08:00 a.m. (2300GMT).

"It has been determined that Success 9 of the Mission Milestones is not achievable," the company said.

If the mission was successful, it would make Ispace the first private company in the world to reach the celestial body.

"Shortly after the scheduled landing time, no data was received indicating a touchdown," the company said, adding: "It has been determined that there is a high probability that the lander eventually made a hard landing on the Moon's surface." Ispace engineers are analyzing the "root cause of this situation."The lander took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in the US aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in December and is orbiting the moon since March, capturing its images.

Related Topics

World Company Lander Florida Japan SpaceX March December From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

4 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

13 hours ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

13 hours ago
 British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Kor ..

British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Korea Sanctions Violations - Just ..

13 hours ago
 Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer ..

Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer Exports to Asia, Africa in 20 ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.