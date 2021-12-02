UrduPoint.com

Japan Stops Flight Bookings Despite WHO Omicron Travel Ban Warning

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:00 AM

Japan stops flight bookings despite WHO Omicron travel ban warning

Tokyo, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Japan suspended all new flight bookings into the country from Wednesday in response to Omicron, ignoring a World Health Organization warning against blanket travel bans as the new coronavirus strain spread further around the world.

Brazil reported the first cases in Latin America of Omicron, which has pushed dozens of countries to impose travel restrictions -- mostly targeting southern African nations.

And while the likely futility of such broad curbs was underscored by Dutch authorities reporting that Omicron was present in the country before South Africa reported its first cases on November 25, governments pressed ahead with emergency travel measures.

"We have asked airlines to halt accepting all new incoming flight reservations for one month starting December 1," a Japanese transport ministry official told AFP, adding that existing bookings would not be affected.

Japan confirmed its first Omicron case on Tuesday, and it had already tightened its tough Covid border measures.

Japanese authorities on Wednesday announced they had detected a second infection of the new strain in an arriving traveller -- this time in a person arriving from Peru.

Governments elsewhere in Asia also continued to expand curbs Wednesday, with Indonesia adding Hong Kong and Malaysia listing Malawi on their travel ban lists.

Hong Kong placed Japan, Portugal and Sweden on its highest travel restriction category after the discovery of Omicron there.

These came despite the WHO saying Tuesday that such "blanket" moves risked doing more harm than good.

In a travel advisory, it warned the bans could ultimately dissuade countries from sharing data about the evolving virus.

But it did advise unvaccinated people vulnerable to Covid-19, including over-60s, to avoid travel to areas with community transmission of the virus.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was understandable for countries to seek to protect their citizens "against a variant we don't yet fully understand".

But he called for "rational, proportional risk-reduction measures".

