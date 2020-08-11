UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Swim Queen Ikee To Return To Racing: Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Japan swim queen Ikee to return to racing: reports

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Japanese swimming star Rikako Ikee has registered for a competition in Tokyo this month, her first since her shock diagnosis with leukaemia last year, local media reported on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old was a strong favourite for 100-metre butterfly gold at her home Olympic Games before revealing last year that she had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

She was discharged from hospital in December after being hospitalised for about 10 months and resumed training in March.

Public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo news said on Tuesday that Ikee has registered for a 50-metre freestyle race organised by the Tokyo Swimming Association on August 29.

A spokesman for the association declined to comment, saying only that registration for the event was still open.

Ikee has documented her fight against the disease online, thanking her legions of fans for their support.

"It was a long and hard time," she said last year in a handwritten message posted on her Twitter account.

Ikee was also considered a contender for the Tokyo 2020 200m freestyle, but her diagnosis forced her to switch her focus to competing in the 2024 Olympics.

She has not said if she plans to rethink and compete in Tokyo next year, following the postponement of the Games because of the coronavirus.

She served as the key figure at a subdued year-to-go ceremony for the postponed Games last month, urging disheartened athletes not to lose faith.

"Think of the coming year not simply as a one-year postponement, but a plus-one," she said.

"To overcome adversity, what we need is hope, a flame of hope of glowing in the distance allows us to keep trying, to keep moving forward, no matter how hard it is."

Related Topics

Twitter Tokyo March August December 2020 Gold Olympics Media Event From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minorities Day is being observed today

40 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB today

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Chad President on Indepen ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 11, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.