Japan to declare COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency on 3 regions where U.S. military bases located

TOKYO, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) --:Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is preparing to place three prefectures here under a quasi-state of emergency on Friday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases stemming from U.S. military personnel based in the prefectures spreading the virus.

Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, host to the vast majority of U.S. bases in Japan, is expected to be fully put under a quasi-state of emergency, following a record 981 new daily COVID-19 cases being reported on Thursday.

The prefectures of Yamaguchi and Hiroshima, meanwhile, will likely see the mandate only applied to certain towns and cities there, with the tougher measures coming into effect from Sunday through Jan. 31.