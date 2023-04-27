UrduPoint.com

Japan To Downgrade Legal Status Of COVID-19 On May 8

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Japan to downgrade legal status of COVID-19 on May 8

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Japan on Thursday decided to officially downgrade the legal status of COVID-19 to the same category of seasonal influenza, with the new status coming into effect on May 8.

The move comes as the health ministry endorsed the government's plan to recategorize COVID-19 and downgrade its legal status to the same group as seasonal influenza.

Ahead of the upcoming string of Golden Week holidays here, the schedule for downgrading the status of COVID-19 comes as the government is also considering lifting COVID-19-related border controls that are still in place, a week earlier than initial plans.

With Japan expecting increasing inbound and outbound travelers during the holiday period starting Saturday, the remaining border controls may be lifted at midnight on Friday.

