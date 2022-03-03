Japan to extend COVID-19 emergency measures in half of prefectures under restrictions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Japanese government on Thursday is set to announce that the current COVID-19 quasi-emergency measures in place will be extended beyond the Sunday deadline in roughly half of the 31 prefectures where enhanced antiviral measures are in place.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to unveil the plan later Thursday in a press conference following discussions with the government's infectious diseases experts and ministers related to the fight against the virus.

The intensive quasi-emergency measures are expected to be extended in areas including Tokyo, Osaka, Hokkaido and Aichi, the government said, as hospital occupancy rates in these major prefectures remain high.

The government is thinking of extending the emergency measures through March 21, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.