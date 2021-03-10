UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Face South Korea In First Home Game Since Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 11:40 AM

Japan to face South Korea in first home game since pandemic

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Japan will play South Korea in a friendly in Yokohama on March 25, the Japan Football Association announced Thursday, in their first home game since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The four-time Asian champions will take on their Korean neighbours at the 72,000-capacity Nissan Stadium, although attendance restrictions have yet to be announced.

The greater Tokyo region -- including Yokohama -- is currently under a coronavirus state of emergency that is set to end on March 21.

Under the restrictions, attendance at sporting events is capped at 5,000 or half capacity, whichever is lowest.

Japan have not played at home since losing 4-1 to Venezuela in November 2019, but they played four friendly matches in Europe last year using entirely overseas-based squads.

"I think the fact that we're able to play this game in the middle of a pandemic is down to the efforts of a lot of people," Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu said in a statement.

"I'm grateful for everyone's cooperation. For everyone who's done everything to make this match happen and for everyone who supports us, we want to deliver a win and give everything to give everyone a lift." The match will coincide with the March 25 start of the postponed Olympic torch relay.

Organisers are currently battling public scepticism about whether the Games can be held safely this summer, and are expected to soon announce that foreign fans will be barred from attending.

Japan were originally scheduled to restart their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign at home to Myanmar on March 25, but the match was postponed following the military coup in Myanmar.

They will now resume their qualifying campaign against Mongolia on March 30.

The match will be played in Japan despite Mongolia being the home team, because of the pandemic.

Japan's under-24 Olympic team, which Moriyasu also manages, will play home friendlies against Argentina on March 26 and 29.

Related Topics

Football World Europe Yokohama Tokyo Argentina Myanmar Japan South Korea Mongolia Venezuela March November 2019 Olympics From Nissan Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SC rejects PTI’s plea to suspend ECP’s order f ..

14 minutes ago

OPPO Launches OPPO A15s: Bigger Storage, Bigger Sc ..

33 minutes ago

PCB invites applications for clubs registration

37 minutes ago

India reports 17,921 new coronavirus cases

44 minutes ago

Local Press: Second Barakah unit to power the UAE ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 March 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.