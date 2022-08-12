Japan to implement measures to combat inflation amid huge impact of price hikes

TOKYO, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) (APP):Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday said he will instruct relevant officials within his government to implement steps to combat inflation as rising prices are hugely impacting companies and consumers.

On the back of a recent cabinet reshuffle amid a drop in public support, Kishida said price hikes for energy and food items, in particular, are having a "huge impact" on companies and consumers.

The Japanese leader said fresh measures to tame inflation will be a top priority for his rejigged cabinet.

He told a government meeting that officials will be instructed on Monday to "seamlessly" put necessary measures into place to tackle price hikes for energy, raw material and grain.

"Bread and noodles, which are made from wheat, are essential items in our daily lives. It's critical that their prices are stable," Kishida was quoted as telling the meeting attended by new cabinet ministers and business leaders.

"I will instruct officials to extend support by catering to the needs of each region and to take additional steps focusing on energy and food items that make up the bulk of the recent price hikes," said the Japanese prime minister.

Japan has not been hit by inflation as hard as the United States or some European countries, and some companies here have been trying not to pass on rising costs to their consumers amid weak demand.