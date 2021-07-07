Japan to impose virus emergency in Tokyo during Olympics: reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Japanese government plans to impose a virus state of emergency in Tokyo during the Olympics, reports said Wednesday, in a decision that could impact allowing spectators into venues.

The emergency measures -- less strict than a blanket lockdown -- will be in force until August 22, several Japanese media outlets reported, following a rise in cases less than three weeks before the Games begin.