UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Launch Subsidy Campaign To Support Tourism Amid COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Japan to launch subsidy campaign to support tourism amid COVID-19

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Japan will start a subsidy campaign to boost domestic tourism stricken by the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Monday.

The Go To Travel Campaign will begin on July 22 though concerns remain over a resurgence of infections.

In the tourism support plan, the government will initially provide discounts of 35 percent and the project will eventually subsidize up to half of expenditures including accommodation and transportation fees.

Under the campaign, the central government will subsidize up to 20,000 Yen (190 U.S. Dollars) per person for each overnight stay, and 10,000 yen (95 dollars) for day trips including transportation costs.

According to the tourism ministry, 15 percent of expenses will also be covered by coupons to be issued after September that can be used at tourist destinations for food, shopping and other activities.

Those who have already made reservations of trips from July 22 onward will also receive discounts after returning by applying to the campaign operators, including the Japan Association of Travel Agents and travel agency JTB Corp.

Given the recent spike of new infections, Tourism Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba has asked accommodation facilities and travelers to take thorough preventative measures against the virus.

"We will be vigilant and closely monitor the virus situation, while avoiding the '3Cs' by cooperating with local municipalities," he said.

The "3Cs" refer to confined spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings.

Related Topics

Japan July September Media From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan to stand by Kashmiris till realization of ..

24 minutes ago

MoF completes phase one of the e-Dirham system tra ..

25 minutes ago

Moon Observatory to be set up in Islamabad, says F ..

37 minutes ago

Green shirts will show performance during England ..

1 hour ago

DMCA increases bunkering fleet in Dubai waters

2 hours ago

Dubai Investments celebrates 25th anniversary with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.