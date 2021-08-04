UrduPoint.com

Japan To Provide AstraZeneca Vaccine To COVID-19 State Of Emergency Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

Japan to provide AstraZeneca vaccine to COVID-19 state of emergency areas

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Japanese government will give priority to providing British drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine to six areas under the latest COVID-19 state of emergency, Japan's minister in charge of the country's vaccine rollout has said, according to local media reports on Wednesday.

The state of emergency is set to come into effect through Aug. 31 in Tokyo and Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka and Okinawa prefectures.

Taro Kono, also the regulatory reform minister, said Tuesday that 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine produced domestically have been preserved for distribution in this month and next.

On Friday, the government finalized the decision to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to people aged 40 or over in principle.

The shot will also be available to those under 40 if they wish to get the vaccine or have allergies to the ingredients of the Pfizer Inc. or Moderna Inc. messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines administered in Japan.

The AstraZeneca vaccine "can be used to accelerate inoculations of people in their 40s, 50s and early 60s, who are more likely to develop severe symptoms with (COVID-19)variants", Kono told a news conference.

Japan is currently confronting a rapid increase in COVID-19 infection cases stimulated partly by the rise of more virulent variants of the virus, including the highly contagious Delta variant.

In May, the government gave the approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine for domestic use. However, its use was postponed as rare cases of blood clots after inoculations overseas were reported.

Related Topics

Osaka Tokyo Japan May Media Government Blood Million

Recent Stories

Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywar ..

Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywards

1 minute ago
 Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochista ..

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochistan govt, PSL franchise Quetta G ..

20 minutes ago
 PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

31 minutes ago
 World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany ..

World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany set-up

14 minutes ago
 ASEAN names top Brunei diplomat as Myanmar envoy

ASEAN names top Brunei diplomat as Myanmar envoy

14 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Wedn ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Wednesday

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.