Japan To Push Disarmament In Hiroshima, With Modest Hopes

Japan to push disarmament in Hiroshima, with modest hopes

Hiroshima, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Japan hosts G7 leaders in Hiroshima this week hoping to drive home the dangers of nuclear weapons and push for progress on disarmament.

But with North Korea and Russia making nuclear threats, and China growing its arsenal, there may be little appetite for bold action on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's stated goal of a "world free of nuclear weapons." Here are some questions and answers about nuclear weapons and what Japan hopes to achieve: Three G7 members -- the United States, Britain and France -- have nuclear arsenals, with Washington holding an estimated 5,244 warheads, according to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).

The figure, which includes stockpiled, reserve and retired warheads, dwarves the inventories of France and Britain, estimated by FAS at 290 and 225 respectively.

Several G7 members, however, either host US nuclear weapons or are covered by the US "nuclear umbrella" -- an expectation that Washington would deploy the weapons in their defence if necessary -- including Japan.

Perhaps the most famous treaty covering nuclear weapons remains the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which opened for signature in 1968.

A total of 191 states, including China, Russia, France, Britain and the United States are parties.

The core of the treaty is a pledge by nations not to acquire nuclear weapons if they do not have them, and for nuclear-armed countries to share peaceful technology while aiming to dismantle their arsenals.

However, in July 2017, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) was adopted by over 100 UN states.

Campaigners view the more recent pact as filling the NPT's "gaps" by demanding the elimination of nuclear weapons.

No nuclear power has signed it and it is actively opposed by some.

France and the United States last year called it "at odds with the existing non-proliferation and disarmament architecture."

