Japan to raise daily arrivals' entry cap to 50,000

TOKYO, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) --:Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that the daily cap on arrivals to the country will be raised from 20,000 to 50,000 on Sept. 7.

Kishida told a press conference that tourists coming to Japan will no longer need to be on package tours with tour guides, as the country further eases its border controls, despite the nation being in the grip of a seventh wave of COVID-19 infections.

"We have seen international exchanges gaining traction in various parts of the world. We are raising the daily cap on new arrivals to 50,000 from Sept. 7 to join the trend and make sure the benefits of the weak Yen are felt," Kishida said.

The Japanese government has been steadily easing its strict border controls, which for a long time were the most rigid among the Group of Seven (G7) major developed nations.

The government's ultra-strict border controls had drawn staunch criticism from the tourism sector, overseas educational institutions and business lobbies, among others, and Japan has been looking to bring its entrance protocols in line with other major economies.

The latest easing of Japan's COVID-19 border controls follows the government saying on Aug. 24 that travelers coming to Japan will be exempt from taking COVID-19 tests before departure if they have received three vaccination shots.